Mott's In TM Suit: I Say Clamato, You Can't Say Almato

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:47 PM EST) -- Mott’s LLP is accusing a Mexican food company and a U.S. distributor of infringing its trademark for its seafood-flavored Clamato tomato juice with a competing similar product called Almato, according to a complaint filed in Texas federal court Wednesday.



Mott's filed a 12-page complaint claiming Valle Redondo SA DE CV and U.S. distributor Interbrands Group LLC are confusing customers with the similarly named clam-and-tomato-flavored beverage.



“Defendants profit from using a name that is confusingly similar to Clamato in sight, sound and connotation,” the complaint said. “In...

