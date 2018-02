Safe Harbor Protects Protagonist From Infringement Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 2:54 PM EST) -- A reference laboratory can’t sue Protagonist Therapeutics for allegedly infringing a patent tied to a potential treatment for autoimmune disorders, as the drug company is protected by a safe harbor tied to developing drugs to be submitted for federal approval, a California federal judge said Wednesday in dismissing the suit.



Medical Diagnostic Laboratories LLC had accused Protagonist of taking confidential information from a failed licensing agreement the two were negotiating and then running off with it to enter into a $50 million development deal with Janssen...

