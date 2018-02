TerraForm Can't Use SunEdison To Halt $231M Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 6:09 PM EST) -- A New York state judge Tuesday rejected a request by SunEdison yieldco TerraForm Power LLC to put a $231 million investor suit on hold pending SunEdison’s emergence from Chapter 11, saying the green energy giant faces no new liability from the suit.



New York State Supreme Court Judge Shirley Werner Kornreich dismissed TerraForm’s motion to stay or dismiss the suit alleging SunEdison’s 2016 bankruptcy triggered accelerated payments from TerraForm to the investors, saying SunEdison is not a necessary party because its own obligation to make the...

