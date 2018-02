Bus Co. Sentenced In 1st Failure-To-Enroll Pension Case

Law360, London (February 8, 2018, 3:47 PM GMT) -- A bus company and its managing director have been sentenced in Britain’s first criminal prosecution for failure to enroll staff on a pension scheme, The Pensions Regulator said on Thursday.



Stotts Tours (Oldham) and its boss Alan Stott were together fined £31,455 ($44,127) at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for deliberately failing to set up pensions for 36 staff from June 2015 onward.



“Mr. Stott’s attitude was to bury his head in the sand. This later left him in a position where he was out of...

