Pa. Judge Wants Sexual Misconduct Complaint Axed

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 2:45 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state judge is pushing for dismissal of a lawsuit that alleges he used his position to coerce a female probation officer into carrying out a sexual affair and that she ultimately faced discrimination and retaliatory conduct after she ended the relationship.



President Judge Thomas Doerr in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas argued in a filing on Tuesday that any claims over his alleged four-year affair with Crystal Starnes, which she said in a complaint that she began in February 2005 after he...

