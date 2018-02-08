Fla. Bill Would Let Gov. Appoint Administrative Law Judges

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- A committee of Florida's House of Representatives passed a proposal Wednesday that would change the way administrative law judges are appointed, a move that would give the governor more control over the process.



The House Government Accountability Committee approved an amendment proposed by Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Fort Myers, that would create a statewide nominating commission to vet candidates for administrative law judge positions. The governor and his cabinet would then select the judge from the committee's candidates.



The measure was added on to H.B. 941, which would...

