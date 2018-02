EU Also Seeks Compliance Ruling In Russia WTO Pork Brawl

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 12:19 PM EST) -- The European Union asked the World Trade Organization on Wednesday to determine whether Russia has adequately scaled back its pork import restrictions, following Moscow’s lead and restoring a measure of order to a dispute that had become tangled in procedural fights.



After WTO panels roundly rejected Russia’s sweeping ban on EU pigs and pork products following scattered outbreaks of African swine fever, Moscow moved to bring its restrictions in line with WTO rules. But the EU has said Russia’s import hurdles remain illegal and has now...

To view the full article, register now.