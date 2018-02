India Slaps Google With $21M Abuse Of Dominance Fine

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- India’s competition enforcer said Thursday that it has fined search giant Google 1.36 billion rupees ($21.1 million) for abusing its dominant position in the markets for general online search and search advertising services in the country.



The Competition Commission of India issued an order on Thursday in a case that was opened in 2012 after complaints from marriage service provider Matrimony.com and the Consumer Unity & Trust Society, a consumer advocacy group. The commission found Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., had not abused its position...

To view the full article, register now.