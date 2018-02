Law360's The Week in Discipline

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Florida lawyer who couldn’t dodge the taxman and a New York attorney with bad escrow habits lead Law360’s The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar.



Florida



Orlando attorney William Pringle III, former counsel to boy band manager Lou Pearlman, was given a three-year sentence for his November tax evasion conviction.



According to federal officials, Pringle owed more than $2.1 million in federal income taxes, interest and penalties for 1996 and the years 1998 through 2010....

