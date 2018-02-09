GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 11:54 AM EST) -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced plans to create a cybersecurity bureau in his department, three congressional Republicans worked on a paid parental leave proposal and the American Bar Association passed a policy change aimed at how legal industry employers handle sexual harassment and retaliation claims. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​

What to Do When the GC Behaves Badly

As employers across industries scrutinize their policies and workers’ complaints in the wake of the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular