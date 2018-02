Regency Seeks Second Toss Of Remanded $11B Merger Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 11:15 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Regency Energy Partners LP argued anew in Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday for dismissal of a challenge to its $11.2 billion merger with Energy Transfer Partners LP in 2015, arguing that opposing unitholders failed to show subjective bad faith drove the decision.



The session followed by 13 months a Delaware Supreme Court reversal of Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard's initial dismissal of the case. The high court found that the Chancery Court decision focused too narrowly on the partnership's waivers of fiduciary duty in setting...

To view the full article, register now.