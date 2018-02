Apple, Cisco Venture Could Fuel Cyberinsurance Market Surge

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:11 PM EST) -- Apple and Cisco recently announced they are teaming with two insurers to offer discounted cyberinsurance policies for companies that use the tech giants' products to help guard against digital threats, a partnership that experts say could spur the sale of cyber coverage among reluctant businesses scared off by high premiums and daunting deductibles.



The "industry-first offering" is designed to provide a "holistic" approach to cyberrisk management, according to a Monday news release by the partners, which also include global risk consulting firm Aon PLC and insurer...

