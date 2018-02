2nd Circ. Says Conn. Ex-Cop Can’t Reassert Retaliation Claim

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:41 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday said a former Connecticut police officer’s harassment suit could not be brought for a second time despite the fact that it added a retaliatory firing claim, deciding that the suit was barred because the officer had already effectively raised the issue.



Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs, writing for a unanimous panel, said that Gary Soules was barred from bringing a second lawsuit after his first one failed because of the principle of res judicata, which forbids a party from suing over claims...

