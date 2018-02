Commerce Hammers Malaysian Steel Nails With Duties

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration imposed anti-dumping duties of around 1 percent on three sets of companies selling nails originating from Malaysia, according to the final results of an administrative review published Friday in the Federal Register.



Commerce imposed weighted-average dumping margins of 1.03 percent for Inmax Sdn. Bhd. and Inmax Industries Sdn. Bhd., 1.87 percent for Region International Co. Ltd. and Region System Sdn. Bhd., and 1.45 percent for Tag Fasteners Sdn. Bhd. after determining that the companies had sold the products...

