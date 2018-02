MEG Energy Unloads Midstream Assets In $1.27B Deal

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp. said Thursday that it's agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in a pipeline system serving its operations, plus a storage terminal, to Canadian pension fund-backed Wolf Midstream Inc. in a deal worth CA$1.6 billion ($1.27 billion) in cash and other considerations.



MEG Energy will receive CA$1.4 billion for its stake in the Access Pipeline system, which ships and treats oil sands from northeastern Alberta to the Edmonton area for delivery to oil terminals, and CA$210 million for its...

