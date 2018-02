Hospice Co. Pays $1.2M To Settle 2 Whistleblower Suits

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- The federal government has settled two suits with a Pennsylvania hospice care provider for a total of $1.2 million to resolve allegations against the company that it knowingly admitted and kept patients who did not qualify for hospice care in order to bill Medicare and Medicaid for their long-term treatment, the government announced on Thursday.



Both whistleblower suits — one by a former nurse and one by two certified nursing assistants — alleged that Horizons Hospice LLC routinely admitted patients who were not expected to die...

