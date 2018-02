Indivior Sues Teva, Others Over Opioid Addiction Generics

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:55 PM EST) -- Indivior Inc. has filed several suits in New Jersey and Utah federal courts accusing Teva Pharmaceutical Inc., Actavis Laboratories UT Inc. and others of infringing a patent Indivior holds for Suboxone sublingual film, a drug used to treat opioid addiction.



U.K.-based Indivior filed three complaints in New Jersey on Feb. 7 against Teva Pharmaceutical, Par Pharmaceutical Inc. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA and a complaint in Utah against Actavis over the four companies’ proposed generic versions of Suboxone.



The suits, also brought by Indivior’s partner Aquestive...

