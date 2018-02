Babcock & Wilcox Must Face Investor Suit, NC Judge Rules

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- Energy technology and engineering firm Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and its top executives must face a proposed class action alleging a slew of problems in the North Carolina-based firm’s renewable energy business were kept hidden from investors, a Charlotte federal judge ruled Thursday.



B&W had urged U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. to toss the suit, arguing that the investors behind it were largely asking the court to “infer fraud by hindsight,” but the judge denied the dismissal bid after finding in part that...

