Employers Eagerly Await EEOC Sexual Harassment Guidance

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 3:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's hotly anticipated sexual harassment enforcement guidance remains stalled at the Office of Management and Budget, but experts say its eventual release will provide much-needed clarification to employers during a time when the #MeToo movement has them taking a fresh look at workplace harassment policies.



The EEOC unveiled its 75-page proposed update to its guidance on sexual harassment in January 2017, when it asked for public comment. The guidance includes legal interpretations of issues related to harassment, practical examples outlining instances...

To view the full article, register now.