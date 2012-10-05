Biomet Denied Early Wins In Metal Hip Replacements MDL

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:48 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge on Thursday rejected two "head-scratching" bids by Biomet to dismiss certain claims in multidistrict litigation over metal-on-metal hip replacements that allegedly were faulty and could increase patients’ risk of metallosis, a type of metal poisoning.



U.S. District Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. denied requests for summary judgment on allegations in jurisdictions that acknowledge state-of-the-art defenses and on allegations that involve Taper, ReCap or metal-on-polyethylene devices. The court said familiarizing itself with state-of-the-art law in 19 states would “indefensibly slow” the litigation, and...

