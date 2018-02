Maritime Co. Loses Bid For $2.5M Antitrust Case Coverage

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:59 PM EST) -- An AIG unit does not have to pay the $2.5 million Crowley Maritime Corp. spent defending an executive from antitrust allegations, a Florida federal court said Thursday, finding Crowley is stuck in a legal “Catch-22” that leaves it unable to use new information to unlock previously denied coverage.



Crowley held an executive and organization liability insurance policy with National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburg PA in 2008, when the U.S. Department of Justice executed a search warrant that kicked off a yearslong investigation into alleged...

