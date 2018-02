Volkswagen Fines Top EPA's Biggest 2017 Enforcement Cases

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 10:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday released highlights of its 2017 enforcement efforts, pointing to a $2.8 billion criminal fine against Volkswagen AG for cheating emissions standards and a $2 million Clean Water Act penalty against Tyson Poultry Inc.



Each year the EPA publishes enforcement and compliance results, and this year the agency said it focused on contaminated site remediation and civil and criminal enforcement matters.



“A strong enforcement program is essential to achieving positive health and environmental outcomes,” Assistant Administrator of the Office of...

To view the full article, register now.