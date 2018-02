Gov't Steps Into Eye Products FCA Suit After $3M Settlement

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that it intervened in a False Claims Act suit in Minnesota alleging an ophthalmological products distributor paid kickbacks to doctors, and that the agency reached a $2.9 million settlement with a doctor connected to the scheme.



The government filed a complaint in intervention against Cameron-Ehlen Group Inc., which does business as Precision Lens, and company owner Paul Ehlen in a whistleblower suit accusing the company of paying kickbacks to doctors to use its eye surgery products and therefore tainting...

