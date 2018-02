Dealers Slam Tesla Info Grab In 6th Circ. Direct-Sales Row

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- The Michigan Automobile Dealers Association told the Sixth Circuit Wednesday that Tesla’s bid to grab privileged communications from three dealerships in its challenge to a Michigan ban on direct-to-consumer auto sales has sweeping First Amendment implications and that Tesla’s “sour grapes” attack on the state law doesn’t hold water.



MADA urged the federal appeals court to quash subpoenas that Tesla issued against Ann Arbor Automotive, Serra Automotive and Shaheen Chevrolet Inc., saying Tesla’s relentless pursuit of the dealerships’ communications with MADA presents an issue of first...

