NCAA Conference Chief Opposes Miss. Campus-Carry Bill

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- The commissioner of the NCAA’s Southeastern Conference said Wednesday he opposes a bill in the Mississippi Legislature that would allow some firearms in public places, saying the legislation could harm intercollegiate athletic events in the state.



In a letter addressed jointly to Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum and University of Mississippi Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the passage of House Bill 1083 would allow fans to carry guns into collegiate sports venues.



He said the bill could result in opponents choosing not...

