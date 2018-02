Asset Freeze Denied For Alleged $2B Cryptocurrency Scam

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 10:15 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday rejected a request for a temporary restraining order to freeze the assets of cryptocurrency trading organization BitConnect and several promoters, saying investors who sued hadn’t adequately shown that possibly more than $2 billion was in danger of being stolen.



The suit accuses BitConnect International PLC, BitConnect Ltd. and BitConnect Trading Ltd. of fleecing accountholders and investors in their cryptocurrency enterprise, which allegedly collapsed in January. But in a two-page order, the judge said the plaintiffs “fail to show that immediate...

