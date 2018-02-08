Mass. High Court Determined To ID Painting Of Mystery Judge

Law360, Boston (February 8, 2018, 5:25 PM EST) -- The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts is on a mission to identify the former justice in an oil painting hanging outside the office of Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants.



Massachusetts' top appellate court is looking to identify this former justice, whose portrait is hanging outside the office of Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants. The portrait is displayed among a large collection of historic paintings inside the John Adams Courthouse in Boston, and a spokeswoman for the high court said it is believed the mystery judge may...

