Kindred Shareholders Sue Over $4.1B Deal's Missing Info

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 1:33 PM EST) -- A putative class of Kindred Healthcare Inc. shareholders launched a lawsuit in Delaware federal court Thursday over its $4.1 billion acquisition by Humana and two private equity firms, alleging that the company filed an incomplete proxy statement that does not allow them to assess the fairness of the deal.



The class alleges that after the company announced the plan to be acquired by Humana Inc. and private equity firms Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe and TPG Capital in December 2017, the board authorized the filing of...

To view the full article, register now.