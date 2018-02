Consumers Seek Sanctions For Destroyed Abilify Evidence

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- Consumers suing Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. over side effects of its antipsychotic drug Abilify asked a Florida federal judge Thursday to sanction the drugmaker for allegedly destroying important pre-2007 communications, saying Otsuka waited too long to disclose the lack of evidence it argues is crucial to its case.



The consumers asked the court to issue an adverse inference or other sanctions against Otsuka or grant them permission to present evidence to jurors about the circumstances of the company's failure to retain or produce the evidence....

