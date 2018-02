Coke Bottler Defends Ax Of Striking ‘Dissidents’ At DC Circ.

Law360, Washington (February 8, 2018, 9:53 PM EST) -- A Puerto Rican Coca-Cola bottler and beverage distributor urged a D.C. Circuit panel Thursday to upend National Labor Relations Board findings that it interfered with the protected rights of striking Teamsters workers the company says went rogue and deserve no protection from termination.



An attorney for CC1 Limited Partnership, which does business as Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers, told the panel that the two-day strike in October 2008 was indisputably "unauthorized.”



Néstor M. Méndez Gómez assailed NLRB findings that the work stoppage — which led to 34 terminations,...

