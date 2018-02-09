Addressing Human Rights Issues In The Extractive Sector

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 12:57 PM EST) -- At a time when extractive industries are facing additional scrutiny from NGOs and civil society organizations for their human rights practices, and governments are beginning to take concrete steps to improve their laws governing businesses and human rights, the International Corporate Accountability Roundtable and Due Process of Law Foundation have issued guidance on how human rights issues related to the extractive sector should be addressed by governments in their national action plans (NAPs).



The guide, Extractives and National Action Plans on Business and Human Rights, can...

To view the full article, register now.