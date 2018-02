Cryptocurrency Outlet Hit With Another Investor Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- The legal woes of cryptocurrency marketplace BitConnect mounted Thursday as the U.K.-registered lending and exchange platform was hit with another class complaint in Florida for allegedly operating as a Ponzi scheme that cheated thousands of investors out of millions of dollars.



In a suit filed in the Middle District of Florida, four investors say they were scammed by BitConnect Ltd. and its related companies, which were guaranteeing monthly returns of up to 40 percent just one month before the marketplace collapsed in mid-January.



“Despite boasting about...

