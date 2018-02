SEC Seeks Contempt For Accused Woodbridge Ponzi Boss

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:28 PM EST) -- Securities and Exchange Commission attorneys sought a contempt of court finding against accused fraudster Robert H. Shapiro late Wednesday, saying in a federal district court motion that Shapiro failed to comply with an order to disclose family trust assets and accounts under his control.



The move in the Southern District of Florida came one day after Shapiro sought release from a court-ordered asset freeze imposed at the opening of the SEC’s fraud and Ponzi scheme case against him and a fleet of bankrupt Shapiro-controlled companies, many...

