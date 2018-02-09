Democrats Fume After DACA Dropped From Budget Deal

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (February 9, 2018, 12:25 AM EST) -- Many Democrats opposed a sweeping budget deal and temporary spending agreement Thursday for what wasn’t in it — legislation to secure the legal status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals participants, known as Dreamers.

Since President Donald Trump announced his intent to sunset the DACA program in September, Democrats and liberal outside groups have pushed to tether legislation to address DACA participants to any spending deal. However the sweeping budget deal that stalled amid a brief shutdown Friday didn’t include DACA legislation — or any promise the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular