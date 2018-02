Wis. Tribe Sues State For Right To Grow Hemp

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:27 PM EST) -- A federally recognized tribe in Wisconsin hit the state’s attorney general with a lawsuit on Thursday in an attempt to go forward with a hemp and nonpsychoactive hemp oil program on its land without the danger of criminal prosecution from state authorities.



The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin filed a complaint against Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel in federal court saying that the tribe adopted a hemp and cannabidiol — which is derived from industrial hemp — program, but that the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office...

