UK Regulators Team Up To Tackle Future Pension Risks

Law360, London (February 9, 2018, 12:27 PM GMT) -- The Pensions Regulator and the Financial Conduct Authority said Friday they have joined forces to tackle long-term risks to retirement savings after five years of radical reform and "significant change” in U.K. pensions legislation.



The two watchdogs said they are working on a strategy for pensions regulation to help make the sector secure over the next five to 10 years. The announcement comes after a series of major U.K. firms have revealed they are struggling or have collapsed completely with gaping pension deficits.



“The last five years...

To view the full article, register now.