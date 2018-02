Cherokee AG Wants Federal Opioid Jurisdiction Case Dropped

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 1:51 PM EST) -- The attorney general of the Cherokee Nation on Thursday asked an Oklahoma federal court to dismiss a suit filed by pharmacies and drug distributors aimed at halting a tribal court case against them that alleged liability for opioid addiction, saying the tribal court case had ended.



The tribe’s attorney general, Todd Hembree, said there was no underlying controversy in the case necessitating that it continue. According to the motion, the tribal court case against the pharmacies and drug distributors they allege helped create rampant opioid addiction...

To view the full article, register now.