DHS May Turn Away Immigrants Who Use Public Benefits

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 10:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is considering turning away immigrants who have used a broad array of public benefits, including low-income health, educational and housing programs, according to an unpublished draft rule.



The draft, originally reported by Vox, proposed to bar from admission to the U.S. “public charges,” or benificiaries of food stamps, homeless shelters, the low-income educational program Head Start, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, among other services. Policy experts said the so-called “Public Charge Doctrine” to exclude individuals who cannot support themselves...

