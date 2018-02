Market Volatility Threatens To Stall IPO Momentum

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:07 PM EST) -- Sudden stock market volatility threatens to stall an initial public offerings market that was just beginning to show momentum, experts say, likely resulting in fewer deals and lower offer prices, though it’s premature to say IPOs will shut down entirely.



After a record-breaking January, issuers turned skittish in recent days with many pricing IPOs below expectations and some delaying plans altogether. The weak results coincide with a Dow Jones index that has fallen more than 10 percent since its record high on Jan. 26 — meeting...

