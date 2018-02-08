Texas Oil Co. Sues IRS In $222M Fuel Credit Dispute
Equilon Enterprises LLC claims it erroneously reduced its costs of goods sold on its 2011 tax return by the amount of alcohol fuel mixture tax credits it received that year, according to the company’s complaint. When it filed an amended return to correct the mistake, the IRS denied it in a 2017 final partnership administrative adjustment,...
