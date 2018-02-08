Texas Oil Co. Sues IRS In $222M Fuel Credit Dispute

By David Hansen

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 2:56 PM EST) -- An oil company sued the Internal Revenue Service in a Texas federal court Thursday, asking for a $222 million reduction in its income over the classification of alternative fuel credits.

Equilon Enterprises LLC claims it erroneously reduced its costs of goods sold on its 2011 tax return by the amount of alcohol fuel mixture tax credits it received that year, according to the company’s complaint. When it filed an amended return to correct the mistake, the IRS denied it in a 2017 final partnership administrative adjustment,...
SOPC HOLDINGS WEST LLC v. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA


Case Number

4:18-cv-00378

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

870(Taxes)

Judge

Judge Alfred H Bennett

Date Filed

February 8, 2018

