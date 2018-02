Turkish Pipe Co. Dodges Anti-Dumping Duties After Review

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 2:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration preliminarily concluded a Turkish pipe exporter did not sell its merchandise at less than market value during a one-year period of review, allowing it to avoid anti-dumping duties, according to a Monday filing in the Federal Register.



The ITA published its anti-dumping administrative review of light-walled rectangular pipe and tube products imports from Agir Haddecilik AS, finding that the Istanbul-based company had a dumping margin of 0 percent during the period of review from May 1, 2016, to April 3, 2017.



“Where [Agir]’s...

