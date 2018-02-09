REIT British Land Drops £103M On UK Mixed-Use Property

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 4:36 PM EST) -- British Land PLC has picked up a retail, office and residential property in southeast London for £103 million ($142 million), according to an announcement on Friday from the U.K. real estate investment trust.



The deal is for the so-called Woolwich Estate, which has a total of 360,000 square feet, most of which is retail. British Land did not disclose sell-side information in its announcement.



“This acquisition provides a unique opportunity to create a thriving retail-anchored center, benefiting from a mix of uses in an exciting, increasingly...

