DOJ Slams Hospital Chain in Surgery Center's Antitrust Row

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has gone to bat for Marion HealthCare LLC in the surgery center’s antitrust suit against Southern Illinois Healthcare, telling an Illinois federal court SIH is wrong to argue that an appeals court ruling means its disputed insurance contracts are legal “as a matter of law.”



Marion is suing health care system SIH, which operates a handful of hospitals in Southern Illinois, for allegedly negotiating insurance contracts that carve competitors like Marion out of provider networks, making their services impossible to afford...

