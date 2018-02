AmEx Unit To Buy Travel Co. After It Sells Fintech Arm To Visa

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 4:40 PM EST) -- American Express’ travel management unit said it will acquire peer company Hogg Robinson Group for up to 120 pence ($1.66) a share in a cash deal announced Friday, at the same time the UK-based Hogg Robinson has said it will sell its fintech arm to Visa for £141.75 million.



The two deals go hand in hand, as AmEx’s Global Business Travel said in a statement that the price per share is contingent on when Hogg Robinson Group PLC completes the sale of its financial technology unit...

