IP Hires: Davis Polk, Arnold & Porter, Buchalter

By Steven Trader

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 4:02 PM EST) -- This week in intellectual property attorney moves, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP scored a top intellectual property litigator, Arnold & Porter nabbed a pair of media and entertainment partners but lost a patent attorney to Venable LLP, and Buchalter PC landed three intellectual property professionals from Greenberg Traurig. Here are the details on these and other IP attorneys who have landed new jobs.

Arnold & Porter Nabs Media IP Duo From Hogan Lovells

  Dori A. Hanswirth Theresa M. House Arnold & Porter bolstered its media...
