Pensions Ombudsman Investigating British Steel Complaints

By William Shaw

Law360, London (February 9, 2018, 5:46 PM GMT) -- The Pensions Ombudsman is investigating more than 150 complaints from members of the troubled British Steel Pension Scheme, who say they were left shortchanged after removing funds from one of the U.K.’s biggest savings plans.

The ombudsman announced the probe on Thursday, after lawmakers warned that “parasitic” financial advisers had encouraged some of the scheme’s 125,000 members to withdraw their savings under the U.K.’s controversial pensions freedoms.

“We continue to receive new complaints and a high volume of enquiries from members and their representatives,” the ombudsman...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular