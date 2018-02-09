Pensions Ombudsman Investigating British Steel Complaints
The ombudsman announced the probe on Thursday, after lawmakers warned that “parasitic” financial advisers had encouraged some of the scheme’s 125,000 members to withdraw their savings under the U.K.’s controversial pensions freedoms.
“We continue to receive new complaints and a high volume of enquiries from members and their representatives,” the ombudsman...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login