TSCA Rule Would Help Fund Broader EPA Chemical Program

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed new fee structure for its Toxic Substances Control Act program would bring much-needed revenue to an agency facing dramatically increased responsibilities under recent amendments to the law, although environmentalists say companies would get off easy.



The $20 million expected to roll into the agency’s coffers each year from fees paid by chemical manufacturers and distributors would go toward helping the EPA carry out new regulatory duties it was given in 2016 amendments to TSCA. Before the amendments passed, the EPA’s...

To view the full article, register now.