Canada Says Four Countries, EU Can Join Wine Dispute

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:21 PM EST) -- Pressure to overturn Canada's rules for selling foreign wine is building after the country said it would allow four more countries and the European Union to join ongoing discussions before the World Trade Organization, according to a WTO notice published Thursday.



Canada's top wine importers — Chile, the United States, New Zealand and Argentina — have joined Australia in consultations over the rules, with the European Union also watching the dispute as an observer.



In January, Australia revived a long-running dispute with Canada, accusing it and four...

