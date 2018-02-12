Retail Federation Adds Expert To Lead Cybersecurity Efforts
Christian Beckner joined the NRF as its senior director of retail technology, a role through which he will work on developing cybersecurity strategies and programs to keep retailers safe from emerging threats.
He spent five years at a think tank, the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at The George Washington University, where he was the deputy...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login