Retail Federation Adds Expert To Lead Cybersecurity Efforts

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:00 PM EST) -- The National Retail Federation said Friday that a cybersecurity expert and former U.S. Senate homeland security adviser with years of experience in the field will head its cybersecurity program.



Christian Beckner joined the NRF as its senior director of retail technology, a role through which he will work on developing cybersecurity strategies and programs to keep retailers safe from emerging threats.



He spent five years at a think tank, the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at The George Washington University, where he was the deputy...

