ETP Unit Fights New Permit Conditions For Pa. Gas Terminal

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- The Energy Transfer Partners unit operating a natural gas terminal at the end of the controversial Mariner East pipelines in Pennsylvania on Thursday challenged a new water discharge permit from the state environmental agency as having new, burdensome requirements that outweigh their environmental benefits.



Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals LP said in an appeal to the state’s Environmental Hearing Board that the renewed discharge permit for the Marcus Hook Industrial Complex places unfair demands on evaluating the facility’s water intake system.



According to the company, the...

To view the full article, register now.